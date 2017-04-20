Twins' Ehire Adrianza: To begin rehab assignment Friday
Adrianza (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with High-A Fort Myers on Friday, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reports.
He has been working out in extended spring training, but is finally ready to head out to an affiliate. Adrianza could join the the Twins' bench once his rehab is complete, but he won't be in line for regular playing time. He has no minor-league options remaining, so the Twins could face a hard decision with him at some point this season.
