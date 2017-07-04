Manager Paul Molitor said Adrianza (abdomen) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While there was a possibility that Adrianza would return Monday, the Twins opted to keep an extra reliever on hand for their series opener against the Angels instead. The 27-year-old should return to his role as a little-used utility infielder upon his return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories