Santana allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out batters over six innings during Thursday's loss to Cleveland.

Santana didn't factor into the decision, as he was the victim of a climbing pitch count and poor run support Thursday. He threw just 66 of 113 pitches for strikes, and the Twins scored only two runs in the game. Santana is still off to a sterling start with a 3-0 record, 0.64 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 20 strikeouts through 28 innings. While it sure would be nice to see an uptick in strikeouts, it's tough to complain through his first four outings.