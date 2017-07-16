Twins' Ervin Santana: Picks up 11th win Saturday

Santana (11-6) allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three hitters in Saturday's win over the Astros.

After suffering the loss via a complete game against the Angels in his last outing, Santana received just enough run support to give him his 11th win Saturday, putting him second in the AL in that category. The right-hander's 4.68 FIP and 45 walks are concerning figures when considering his overall success this season, but it's hard to ignore his team-leading 2.99 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Santana can make for a challenging play in standard leagues, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to prove his All-Star first half wasn't a fluke, including next Friday against Detroit.