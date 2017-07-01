Twins' Ervin Santana: Roughed up by Royals on Friday

Santana (10-5) surrendered seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Royals. He struck out five.

The veteran righty cruised through the first three innings before the wheels came off, with homers by Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas being the big blows. It's been feast or famine for Santana lately, who's given up 25 runs over four of his last six starts but none in the other two. He'll take a 3.07 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Angels.