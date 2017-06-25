Twins' Ervin Santana: Secures 10th win with scoreless outing

Santana (10-4) pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Santana scattered nine hits through six frames, and this was an excellent bounce-back showing after allowing 11 runs through his prior two starts. Cleveland is a daunting opponent, too. There have been a few rocky outings, and it wouldn't be shocking if Santana continued to have the odd rough game going forward. However, with 10 wins, a 2.80 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 6.9 K/9, Santana is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign. He projects to face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in his next start.