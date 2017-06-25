Twins' Ervin Santana: Secures 10th win with scoreless outing

Santana (10-4) pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Santana scattered nine hits through six frames, and this was an excellent bounce-back showing after allowing 11 runs through his prior two starts. Cleveland is a daunting opponent, too. There have been a few rocky outings, and it wouldn't be shocking if Santana continued to have the odd rough game going forward. However, with 10 wins, a 2.80 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 6.9 K/9, Santana is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign. He projects to face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories