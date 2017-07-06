Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws complete game in loss

Santana pitched a complete game, but got a tough-luck loss in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Angels. He gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over nine innings.

Santana leads the majors with four complete games and has more than any MLB team. He threw a season-high 117 pitches. Santana heads to the All-Star game with a 2.99 ERA and 10-6 record, but just a 6.8 K/9 and 4.77 FIP. His peripheral numbers indicate he can't repeat his strong first-half performance, but the same could have been said at any point the last two months.