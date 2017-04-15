Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws one-hit shutout
Santana threw a one-hit shutout against the White Sox on Saturday to improve to 3-0. He had eight strikeouts and one walk.
Santana continues his strong beginning to the season, as he has a 0.41 ERA. He does have just a 6.2 K/9, but Saturday's outing shows he has the potential to add more strikeouts.
