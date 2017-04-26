Twins' Ervin Santana: Wins fourth game Tuesday
Santana (4-0) allowed only one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.
Aside from a fifth-inning mistake that got crushed by Joey Gallo, Santana was nearly perfect Tuesday. The outing actually raised his ERA to 0.77 as he's begun the season with five straight quality starts, and he has yet to give up more than one run in any outing. He'll try to keep his impressive run going Sunday in Kansas City.
