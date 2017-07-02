Jorge gave up three runs and seven hits over five innings with two strikeouts and one walk in Saturday's win over Kansas City in the second game of a double header. Jorge became the first Twins pitcher to earn a win in his big league debut since 2013, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jorge gave up a two-run home run in the first inning but then settled down. It wasn't a great performance, but may be enough to give him another shot at the rotation. He may be sent down shortly as he was called up for the doubleheader. With the Twins desperate for any production in the back end of their rotation, Jorge could be called back up soon.