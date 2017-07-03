Twins' Felix Jorge: Optioned to Double-A
Jorge was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Jorge impressed in his big-league debut during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, tossing five innings and giving up three runs to earn the win. Since the Twins only needed him as a sixth starter due to the heavy schedule over the past week, Jorge won't stick around in the rotation, but his performance Saturday could make him the top candidate for a promotion the next time a new starter is required.
