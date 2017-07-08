Twins' Felix Jorge: Optioned to Triple-A
Jorge was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after he struggled in his second career start. Jorge gave up six runs and three home runs over 2.2 innings, but got a no-decision in Friday's win over Baltimore.
Jorge gave up three runs and seven hits over five innings in his first start, but struggled in his second outing. Still, he could get another shot later in July as the Twins continue to seek any production at the back end of their rotation.
