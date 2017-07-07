Twins' Felix Jorge: Recalled ahead of start
The Twins recalled Jorge from Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday.
The right-hander will toe the rubber Friday against the Orioles, a daunting matchup. Jorge allowed three runs in five innings against the Royals on July 1 and may only be up again on a temporary assignment.
More News
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Will join rotation Friday•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Earns win in big-league debut•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Will start Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Tabbed as Saturday starter•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Candidate to be called up to majors•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...