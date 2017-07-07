The Twins recalled Jorge from Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday.

The right-hander will toe the rubber Friday against the Orioles, a daunting matchup. Jorge allowed three runs in five innings against the Royals on July 1 and may only be up again on a temporary assignment.

