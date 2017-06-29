Jorge will be recalled to start Saturday's game against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

The move will officially be made closer to first pitch Saturday, but the fact remains that Jorge will make his big league debut against the Royals despite having never pitched above Double-A. Jorge has pedestrian numbers spread over the course of the season, but he's turned things around over the last month. He has a 2.54 ERA with 32 strikeouts and six walks in his last six starts spanning a total of 39.0 innings. Even if Jorge pitches well against the Royals, there's no guarantee he'll stick in the rotation beyond Saturday.