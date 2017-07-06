Twins' Felix Jorge: Will join rotation Friday
Jorge is expected to be recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jorge held his own in a spot start against the Royals over the weekend, prompting the Twins to give him another turn in the rotation for the injured Hector Santiago (back). He allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings of work to earn the win in his MLB debut. It's unclear how long he'll remain in the rotation at this point, but he could stick around if he pitches well given the inconsistency at the back end of the Twins' rotation.
More News
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Earns win in big-league debut•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Will start Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Tabbed as Saturday starter•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Candidate to be called up to majors•
-
Twins' Felix Jorge: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...