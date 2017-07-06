Jorge is expected to be recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jorge held his own in a spot start against the Royals over the weekend, prompting the Twins to give him another turn in the rotation for the injured Hector Santiago (back). He allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings of work to earn the win in his MLB debut. It's unclear how long he'll remain in the rotation at this point, but he could stick around if he pitches well given the inconsistency at the back end of the Twins' rotation.