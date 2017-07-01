Twins' Felix Jorge: Will start game 2 of doubleheader
Jorge will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader as the 26th man for the Twins, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Jorge is set to make his major-league debut during the night game before heading back to Double-A Chattanooga. Although the 23-year-old hasn't pitched at the Triple-A level, he has pitched well enough at Chattanooga to warrant a start at the big-league level. He has posted a 3.26 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP in 85.2 innings of work, including 61 strikeouts and an 8-1 record on the mound.
