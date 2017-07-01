Jorge will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader as the 26th man for the Twins, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Jorge is set to make his major-league debut during the night game before heading back to Double-A Chattanooga. Although the 23-year-old hasn't pitched at the Triple-A level, he has pitched well enough at Chattanooga to warrant a start at the big-league level. He has posted a 3.26 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP in 85.2 innings of work, including 61 strikeouts and an 8-1 record on the mound.