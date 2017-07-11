Twins' Fernando Romero: Continues to shine at Double-A
Romero, 22, has a 2.94 ERA and 86:33 K:BB through 85.2 innings for Double-A Chattanooga.
Romero continues to fan about one batter per inning, though he is still walking a few too many batters. That being said, opposing hitters have just a .235 BAA, and his ground ball rate remains impressive. A promotion to Triple-A could be coming shortly.
