Romero, 22, has a 2.94 ERA and 86:33 K:BB through 85.2 innings for Double-A Chattanooga.

Romero continues to fan about one batter per inning, though he is still walking a few too many batters. That being said, opposing hitters have just a .235 BAA, and his ground ball rate remains impressive. A promotion to Triple-A could be coming shortly.