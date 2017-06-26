Twins' Glen Perkins: Could resume throwing after cortisone shot
Manager Paul Molitor said Perkins (shoulder, biceps) could resume throwing after he receives a cortisone shot, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The cortisone could come as soon as Tuesday, according to Molitor, but it doesn't help to be hopeful with Perkins, who was progressing in his shoulder rehabilitation before being shut down due to biceps tendinitis. It's still a long road back for the reliever, who hasn't pitched in the majors since April of 2016.
