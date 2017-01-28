Twins' Glen Perkins: May begin season on disabled list

Perkins (shoulder) is progressing well from surgery but may open the season on the disabled list, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports. "It's going to be down to the finish line at the end of spring training whether I'm ready or not," said Perkins on Saturday.

The veteran reliever underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in June and has been only able to ramp up to 120-foot long toss at low intensity thus far in his rehab. According to Berardino, Perkins is scheduled to throw off a mound four times in early February before joining the team for spring training. It appears that the Twins will be cautious with his throwing program throughout the spring until he regains full strength in his throwing shoulder. More updates on Perkins will follow as spring training gets underway, but at this point, he's a question mark heading into Opening Day.