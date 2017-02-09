Twins' Glen Perkins: Needs more time to build arm strength
Contrary to a prior report, Perkins (shoulder) did not suffer a setback and rather just needs more time to work on arm strength before he takes a mound, according to LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Multiple sources reported that the left-hander had in fact felt a "catch" behind his recovering shoulder, but this report seems to quell those concerns. Regardless, this news still makes a return for Opening Day more unlikely, meaning owners will have to suffer through a DL stint before getting any results from Perkins. His situation should become clearer as he works out more during spring training.
