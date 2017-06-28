Twins' Glen Perkins: Resumes throwing Tuesday
Perkins (shoulder/biceps) resumed playing catch Tuesday after a week long break, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Perkins was shut down last week with biceps tendinitis, one of the many setbacks he's incurred over the past year while rehabbing his injured shoulder. He'll will continue to play catch until he's able to resume a throwing program. Perkins is still a ways away from returning to the majors, and the Twins will likely continue to take it slow with the oft-injured 34-year-old.
