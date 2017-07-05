Twins' Glen Perkins: set for mound work Thursday
Perkins (shoulder/biceps) is scheduled to throw off a mound Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This is positive news, as it appears Perkins' rehab is back on track after a bout of biceps tendinitis forced him to pause his throwing program. The 34-year-old will work his way up to facing live hitters before eventually returning to a rehab assignment, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date.
More News
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Could resume throwing after cortisone shot•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Shut down with biceps tendinitis•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws simulated inning•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Tosses live BP•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...