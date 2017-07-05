Twins' Glen Perkins: set for mound work Thursday

Perkins (shoulder/biceps) is scheduled to throw off a mound Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

This is positive news, as it appears Perkins' rehab is back on track after a bout of biceps tendinitis forced him to pause his throwing program. The 34-year-old will work his way up to facing live hitters before eventually returning to a rehab assignment, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date.