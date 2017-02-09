Twins' Glen Perkins: Setback to throwing program

Perkins has felt a "catch" behind his shoulder and won't throw off a mound Friday as planned, Patrick Reusse of ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Perkins underwent season-ending shoulder surgery for a torn labrum in June and had been throwing 120-foot long toss at low intensity. Perkins was scheduled to throw off a mound four times in early February before joining the team for spring training. It was thought he could begin the season on the DL as he works his way back from the surgery and this news makes it more likely he won't be ready for Opening Day. His ability to return to full strength this season is still uncertain.