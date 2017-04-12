Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws another 25-pitch bullpen session
Perkins (shoulder) tossed a second 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press's Mike Berardino reports.
Perkins was reportedly scheduled to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. Even though the left-hander threw five less pitches than the target, it's encouraging since it's the first time he's thrown two bullpens on two days rest since his shoulder surgery on June 23 of last year. The 34-year-old is still most likely a ways off before contributing at the major league level given that he's still on the 60-day DL, however.
