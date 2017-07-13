Play

Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws off mound

Perkins (shoulder/biceps) threw off a mound and played catch Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The next step for Perkins will be to throw another live bullpen session, which is currently set for Friday. Owners should remain cautious for now, as this is his second attempt at coming back from injury after bicep tendinitis stopped him the first time.

