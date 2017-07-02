Jax was promoted to Low-A Cedar Rapids, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jax, a 2016 third-round draft pick, has thrown just 13.1 professional innings due to his Air Force obligations. He'll only pitch for a few more weeks this summer before returning to the Air Force again. His career will likely be slowed by his limited workload.

