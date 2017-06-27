Twins' Hector Santiago: Activated from disabled list
Santiago (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list after Monday's game, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Santiago was put on the active roster in time to make Tuesday's start against Boston. He owned a poor 5.26 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 12 starts before he went down with the shoulder injury.
