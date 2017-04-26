Santiago will be placed on the bereavement list this weekend so that he can attend his grandmother's funeral, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He will leave the team following his start Wednesday against the Rangers.

Santiago's next start would be Tuesday at home against the A's, and it does not sound like he is in jeopardy of missing that start. The Twins will likely recall a reliever to take his spot on the active roster in the meantime.