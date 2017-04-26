Twins' Hector Santiago: Bereavement over weekend
Santiago will be placed on the bereavement list this weekend so that he can attend his grandmother's funeral, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He will leave the team following his start Wednesday against the Rangers.
Santiago's next start would be Tuesday at home against the A's, and it does not sound like he is in jeopardy of missing that start. The Twins will likely recall a reliever to take his spot on the active roster in the meantime.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Picks up win Friday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: No-decision despite seven scoreless innings•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Quality start wasted Tuesday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Limits damage in Wednesday's win•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Rebounds in second spring outing•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Ugly outing in spring debut•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...