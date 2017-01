Santiago and the Twins avoided arbitration Friday with an $8 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Santiago posted career worsts in ERA, FIP, and K/9 during 2016, but still managed to negotiate a $3 million salary increase with Minnesota. He has at least delivered innings as of late, topping 180 innings in both 2015 and 2016. The 29-year-old is entering his final season before free agency.