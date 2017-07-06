Twins' Hector Santiago: MRI comes back clean
Santiago's (back) MRI results showed no structural damage, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
This is good news, as inflammation will likely go away with proper rest. The plan for Santiago as of now is to hold off from throwing until the All-Star break. A firmer timetable for his return should come forth once he gets back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Will undergo MRI on Wednesday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Hits DL with back issue•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Suffers seventh consecutive loss•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Activated from disabled list•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Will start Tuesday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Awaiting next step after rehab start•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...