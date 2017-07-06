Santiago's (back) MRI results showed no structural damage, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This is good news, as inflammation will likely go away with proper rest. The plan for Santiago as of now is to hold off from throwing until the All-Star break. A firmer timetable for his return should come forth once he gets back into the swing of things.

