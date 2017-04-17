Santiago threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks but got a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Santiago left with a 1-0 lead, but the bullpen blew the lead late in the game and in extra innings. Santiago has a 1.47 ERA after three starts. While he has just a 5.5 K/9, he also has just a 1.5 BB/9. Walks have been a problem for Santiago with a rate above 3.5 BB/9 each of the last five seasons, so his improved control is reason for optimism.