Twins' Hector Santiago: Picks up win Friday
Santiago (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.
It's his third straight quality start, and much as he did in 2016 Santiago is putting together a strong beginning to the season, sporting a 2.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 24.2 innings. Things fell apart quickly for the lefty once the calendar flipped to May last year, but his 2017 run of excellence may not be done quite yet -- his next trip to the mound comes Wednesday on the road against a Rangers team with a paltry .240 wOBA against left-handers so far this season.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: No-decision despite seven scoreless innings•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Quality start wasted Tuesday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Limits damage in Wednesday's win•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Rebounds in second spring outing•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Ugly outing in spring debut•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Inks $8 million deal to avoid arbitration with Twins•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...