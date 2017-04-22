Santiago (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

It's his third straight quality start, and much as he did in 2016 Santiago is putting together a strong beginning to the season, sporting a 2.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 24.2 innings. Things fell apart quickly for the lefty once the calendar flipped to May last year, but his 2017 run of excellence may not be done quite yet -- his next trip to the mound comes Wednesday on the road against a Rangers team with a paltry .240 wOBA against left-handers so far this season.