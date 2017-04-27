Twins' Hector Santiago: Pitches five solid innings in no-decision
Santiago allowed two runs on six hits and four walks en route to a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers. He struck out six.
Though he allowed baserunners consistently, Santiago was able to dance around trouble until the fifth inning, when he allowed a two-run double to Rougned Odor. Unfortunately, the lefty received little run support as Cole Hamels battled on the other side, eliminating his chance of earning a win for his solid outing. Santiago underachieved last season, but he has pitched well to start 2017 and especially over his last three starts, with a 2.45 ERA and an 8.8 K/9 during that span. He will toe the rubber next against the Athletics on Tuesday.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Bereavement over weekend•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Picks up win Friday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: No-decision despite seven scoreless innings•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Quality start wasted Tuesday•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Limits damage in Wednesday's win•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Rebounds in second spring outing•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...