Santiago allowed two runs on six hits and four walks en route to a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Though he allowed baserunners consistently, Santiago was able to dance around trouble until the fifth inning, when he allowed a two-run double to Rougned Odor. Unfortunately, the lefty received little run support as Cole Hamels battled on the other side, eliminating his chance of earning a win for his solid outing. Santiago underachieved last season, but he has pitched well to start 2017 and especially over his last three starts, with a 2.45 ERA and an 8.8 K/9 during that span. He will toe the rubber next against the Athletics on Tuesday.