Santiago allowed two runs on six hits and four walks en route to a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Though he allowed baserunners consistently, Santiago was able to dance around trouble until the fifth inning, when he allowed a two-run double to Rougned Odor. Unfortunately, the lefty received little run support as Cole Hamels battled on the other side, eliminating his chance of earning a win for his solid outing. Santiago underachieved last season, but he has pitched well to start 2017 and especially over his last three starts, with a 2.45 ERA and an 8.8 K/9 during that span. He will toe the rubber next against the Athletics on Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories