Santiago will ramp up his throwing program at the beginning of next week, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Santiago is set to begin with a few bullpen sessions, followed by throwing live batting practice and a trip to the minors on a rehab assignment over the course of the next couple weeks. The southpaw has been out since early July with upper-back pain, but should be able to return well before the end of the month, barring any setbacks.

