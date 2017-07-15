Twins' Hector Santiago: Rehab assignment looming
Santiago will ramp up his throwing program at the beginning of next week, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Santiago is set to begin with a few bullpen sessions, followed by throwing live batting practice and a trip to the minors on a rehab assignment over the course of the next couple weeks. The southpaw has been out since early July with upper-back pain, but should be able to return well before the end of the month, barring any setbacks.
