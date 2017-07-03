Twins' Hector Santiago: Suffers seventh consecutive loss
Santiago gave up four earned runs over 3.1 innings with four hits, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's loss at Kansas City. Santiago didn't reach 90 mph on any of his pitches after reaching 94 mph in his last start, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Santiago has a 9.96 ERA since May 14 and has seven losses and a no-decision in his last eight outings. It didn't sound like after the game that manager Paul Molitor would keep him in the rotation.
