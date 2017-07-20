Santiago (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday. He'll throw another bullpen session Friday and then pitch in a simulated game before heading out on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Santiago could return in early August. However, it's not clear he's guaranteed a spot in the rotation given his struggles this season (5.63 ERA).

