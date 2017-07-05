Twins' Hector Santiago: Will undergo MRI on Wednesday
Santiago (back) will receive an MRI on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Santiago was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday due to upper-back pain, and has been in a constant struggle at the mound over the past two months. The team will determine the timetable and course of action that they want to take following the results of Santiago's MRI, with the left-hander holding on to the chance of only missing one scheduled start.
