Castro went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Indians.

All the hits were singles, but Castro still snapped on 0-for-14 skid and boosted his slash line to .257/.409/.371. The 29-year-old already has nine walks through 11 games, and if he continues getting on base at that clip he could work his way up into a more prominent spot in the Twins' batting order.