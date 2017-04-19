Twins' Jason Castro: Collects three hits Tuesday
Castro went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Indians.
All the hits were singles, but Castro still snapped on 0-for-14 skid and boosted his slash line to .257/.409/.371. The 29-year-old already has nine walks through 11 games, and if he continues getting on base at that clip he could work his way up into a more prominent spot in the Twins' batting order.
