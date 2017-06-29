Twins' Jason Castro: Day off Thursday
Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game with Boston, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Castro started the past two games behind the plate and will receive a standard day off for the series finale with left-hander David Price on the bump. In his place, Chris Gimenez gets the start while batting eighth.
