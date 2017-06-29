Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game with Boston, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Castro started the past two games behind the plate and will receive a standard day off for the series finale with left-hander David Price on the bump. In his place, Chris Gimenez gets the start while batting eighth.

