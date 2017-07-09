Twins' Jason Castro: Dealing with neck spasms
Castro was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to neck spasms, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Castro was initially penciled in as Sunday's starting catcher, so the neck spasms must've flared up during pregame warmups. The veteran catcher will have the All-Star break to rest up with hopes of returning fully healthy on Friday.
