Castro went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

The veteran backstop is posting modest numbers and receiving consistent playing time. His .222/.314/.383 slash line, six homers, 26 RBI and 19 runs don't jump off the page, but the catcher position is pretty shallow. So, while Castro is a low-end option in most settings, he's not a fantasy afterthought, either.