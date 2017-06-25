Twins' Jason Castro: Doubles twice, drives in three
Castro went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI during Sunday's win over Cleveland.
The veteran backstop is posting modest numbers and receiving consistent playing time. His .222/.314/.383 slash line, six homers, 26 RBI and 19 runs don't jump off the page, but the catcher position is pretty shallow. So, while Castro is a low-end option in most settings, he's not a fantasy afterthought, either.
More News
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Sits in favor of Gimenez on Sunday•
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Unleashes four-hit, four-RBI effort•
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Retreats to bench Friday•
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Gets breather Monday•
-
Twins' Jason Castro: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...