Castro hit a solo homer as a pinch hitter in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Castro took Francisco Rodriguez deep in the ninth inning to pull the Twins within one run of a game they'd lose. He now has two homers on the season, and after hitting at least 11 bombs in each of the last four seasons, he'll continue to be an acceptable fantasy option at the catcher position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories