Twins' Jason Castro: Homers as pinch hitter
Castro hit a solo homer as a pinch hitter in a loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
Castro took Francisco Rodriguez deep in the ninth inning to pull the Twins within one. He now has two homers on the season, and after hitting at least 11 bombs in each of the last four seasons, he'll continue to be an acceptable fantasy option at the catcher position.
