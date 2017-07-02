Castro went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs during Saturday's win over Kansas City.

The backstop continues to provide serviceable fantasy numbers and is up to six homers, 28 RBI and 21 runs for the campaign. His .222/.314/.381 slash line isn't moving mountains, but a quick look through the catcher ranks affirms just how shallow the position is. Castro's upside is capped at being a low-end contributor, though.