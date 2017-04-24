Castro is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, LaVelle Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

After appearing behind the plate in each of the last six games, Castro will head to the bench as Chris Gimenez takes over as backstop. The 29-year-old has cooled off after a hot start to the season, collecting just four hits in his last nine games (30 at-bats).

