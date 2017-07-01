Castro is not in the lineup for Saturday's first contest against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Castro will get the day game off while likely returning to the lineup for the second affair of Saturday's doubleheader. Chris Gimenez sets up behind the plate in his stead, batting seventh.

