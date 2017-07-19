Twins' Jason Castro: Out of lineup Wednesday
Castro is not in the lineup for the series finale against the Yankees on Wednesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Telegram reports.
Castro receives a regular day off following two straight starts with Wednesday's afternoon contest coming on the heels of a night game. In his place, Chris Gimenez will set up behind the plate, batting sixth.
