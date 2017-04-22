Twins' Jason Castro: Out of Saturday's lineup
Castro is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, the Star Tribune's LaVelle Neal reports.
He has three hits in his last 23 at-bats, while also striking out at a 37.5 percent clip over that span. Chris Gimenez is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth.
