Castro is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, the Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III reports.

Castro is hitting .174 with a 26 percent strikeout rate over his last 46 at-bats. The Twins will give right-handed hitting Chris Gimenez the start behind the dish against tough lefty Cole Hamels.

