Castro is not in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Appears to be a simple rest day for the regular backstop, as Chris Gimenez takes over behind the plate. Castro has cooled off after a hot start to the season, but still boasts a respectable .261 average and a .904 OPS through eight games.

